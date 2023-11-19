Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu proposes setting up ‘Writers’ Village’

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced plans for a ‘Writers’ Village’ during the closing ceremony of the Arunachal Literature Festival (ALF).

The envisioned village aims to provide a serene setting amidst nature for writers, artists, researchers, and creative minds to pursue their endeavours peacefully. Khandu expressed that Arunachal’s picturesque locations offer the ideal backdrop for such a venture, and the proposed resort would offer basic facilities in a remote location where writers can immerse themselves in their creative work for extended periods.

Khandu, speaking highly of the ALF organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) and Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), emphasised the festival’s importance in promoting literature and fostering cultural understanding. He commended the festival’s growth and suggested its expansion to other parts of the state, pledging increased funds for rotating editions.

The chief minister also reiterated the significance of preserving local languages and dialects, emphasising the responsibility of imparting native tongues to younger generations.

Reflecting on the broader impact of literature, Khandu expressed optimism that the ALF would inspire young minds not only to read but also to contribute to the literary world. He highlighted literature’s role in unlocking minds, broadening perspectives, and fostering understanding of diverse cultures.

The ALF serves as a platform for local authors and poets, facilitating discussions on literature and providing opportunities for interaction with publishing houses, both big and small, to nurture literary aspirations among the youth. The valedictory function was attended by IPR Minister Bamang Felix and other dignitaries.

