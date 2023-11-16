Guwahati: Three armed cadres affiliated with the militant group NSCN (K-YA) reportedly abducted two civil labourers from a makeshift camp near Tisa River on the Kunsa Pongchau road in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Sources indicate that the abduction occurred around 4 am, with the victims subsequently transported to Kunno Zero Point in a Bolero pickup truck. The vehicle was later abandoned at Kunnu, and the armed militants purportedly proceeded toward the Indo-Myanmar border.

The abducted laborers have been identified as Shashank Yadav from Uttar Pradesh and Lemgaw Gowam from Nginu village. Both individuals were employed under Shatrughan Singh on the BTRF Project.

The entire kidnapping episode is said to have been orchestrated by Ss Lt.Col Botai Wangsu and Ss Lt.Abojak Wangnow, members of the NSCN K-YA Fraction, according to a report.

