Itanagar: Renowned women’s rights activist Lomte Ete Riba, aged 70, breathed her last on November 14 in Naharlagun after succumbing to a stroke. Riba, a trailblazer in the realm of women’s rights, was the founder general secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) from 1978 to 1985 and served as a lifetime member. She was also a member of the founding team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) from 2005 to 2008.

Expressing deep sorrow, APWWS conveyed condolences and hailed Riba’s legacy. APWWS president Kani Nada Maling emphasized Riba’s visionary leadership and her commitment to the fight for women’s rights, describing her as an inspiration for generations of women.

Maling, on behalf of APWWS and its affiliates, extended heartfelt condolences to Riba’s family, praying for eternal peace.

The APSCW also mourned Riba’s passing, acknowledging her relentless efforts to deliver justice to aggrieved women and children and her dedication to women’s upliftment.

Lomte Ete Riba, born in Kugi village in 1953, had a diverse and impactful career. She served as the chairperson of the Women’s Cooperative Society, Naharlagun (1977-2018), and contributed as a member of the Mahila Imdad Committee, Naharlagun, chairperson of Vidyasagar Academy, Naharlagun, chairperson of Morning Glory School, Naharlagun (2006-2011), and chairperson of the Jikom Riba Memorial Society, Ego-Dari circle, West Siang district.

Her journey began with her schooling at Govt Secondary School in Aalo, followed by matriculation from Banastali Vidyapeet in Vanastali, Rajasthan. After marriage to Jikom Riba in 1969, she actively traveled within the Northeast and drew inspiration from the rights and equality enjoyed by women in Meghalaya during her stay in Shillong.

Motivated by her experiences, Riba returned to Naharlagun and played a pivotal role in founding the APWWS in 1978. Known as ‘Ane Lomte’ (Mother Lomte), she excelled in resolving matrimonial cases, providing counseling, and was a driving force behind the establishment of the state’s first women’s cooperative society in 1976.

Riba’s profound impact extended to education, and she served as the chairperson of the Morning Glory School, Barapani, from 2006 to 2011.

