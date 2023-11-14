Arunachal: CM Khandu promises road to Pipsorang by Aug 15

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Monday that the road to remote Pipsorang from Tali in the Kra Daadi district will be made motorable by Independence Day next year.

“The Tricolour will be unfurled by local legislator Jikke Tako at Pipsorang on Independence Day next year, and he will travel by road,” CM Khandu declared.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It may be noted that out of the 60 assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh, Tali was the only one unconnected by road. Khandu had promised in 2017 that his next visit to Tali would be by road, and he fulfilled it this year on February 27 when he rode to Tali and joined the Nyokum celebrations there. Pipsorang, an administrative unit of the Tali constituency, however, still remains unconnected. A 55 km road from Tali to Pipsorang is under construction.

Monday’s visit to Pipsorang by chopper, along with Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, and Chambang legislator Balo Raja, is the maiden high-profile visit to the area.

Addressing the villagers, Khandu appreciated local legislator Jikke Tako, a first-timer, for his sincere efforts in bringing development to his remote constituency.

“I have seen him (Tako) always talking passionately about his constituency and what the government must do to bring succor to the villagers confined to the region due to lack of road connectivity. His sincere efforts are now bearing fruit. Tali today is connected with an all-weather road; there is regular electricity and water supply. And the road to Pipsorang is progressing satisfactorily,” he said.

Khandu especially praised Tako’s call of ‘Back to Tali’ to those who migrated from Tali and settled down at places like the state capital and district headquarters. With proper road connectivity and basic facilities including health, education, and administration at the doorstep, he observed that people will come back for sure.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The region is beaming with resources. Once all modern amenities and facilities are available here, Tali can develop shoulder to shoulder with other constituencies,” he said.

In response to Tako’s request for road connectivity between Limeking and Upper Subansiri, Khandu assured that the state government will address the matter promptly. He emphasised the need for central support in road construction and highlighted Rijiju’s willingness to coordinate developmental projects. Khandu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the unprecedented developmental progress in Arunachal Pradesh since 2014.

“Think about it. 75 years had passed since we attained Independence, but a place like Tali had no road connectivity. Only after the BJP came to power, the dream of a road to Tali could be completed in 2023,” he said.

Khandu inaugurated the upgraded Pipsorang SDO headquarters and allocated Rs 30 crore for infrastructure development. He pledged expedited installation of 4G towers in the region. Additionally, he launched the Paye and Nyorig circles, initiating the Piped Water Scheme at Lengoing Koleng and nearby villages under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Also Read | NSCN-R thanks NSCN-K for releasing two ‘abducted’ cadres

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









