NSCN-R thanks NSCN-K for releasing two 'abducted' cadres

Kohima: The NSCN-R on Monday thanked its counterpart the NSCN-K for the “safe release” of two of its allegedly abducted cadres.
Through a release, the group thanked self-styled (SS) Maj Gen (Retd) Angmai and Commander-in-Chief, SS Lt Gen Langnyai Konyak for releasing its cadres “un-harm and un-conditional” from Longding, Arunachal Pradesh.
The group identified the two cadres as Katwang Wangham and Gangtei Gangsa.
“It is a great relief to the families of the abductees and the Wancho community in particular and to the people of Tirap, Changlang and Longding in general. We appreciate the maturity and understanding shown by the NSCN(K) leaders,” the NSCN-R said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The group then goes on to say that it has been a long cherish desire of the Naga people to live as one people and to achieve this goal, one cannot bang hopes on kidnapping.
“We are sure that, the NSCN(K) leaders will prevail upon the rough cadres and prevent from re-engaging in any such anti-social activities in the future. Kidnapping is unacceptable in a civilized society. It is traumatic, sickening and horrible and contrary for any group, claiming to champion the cause of the people,” the group added.
Also Read | Ziro’s Kiwi revolution: A New Zealand-India partnership takes root
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- NSCN-R thanks NSCN-K for releasing two ‘abducted’ cadres
- Manipur: Over 1.41 lakh Amur Falcons recorded during its first-ever survey
- Manipur: Dolls crafted by displaced persons draw global attention
- Mizoram: The last ‘Lorrain’ missionary from Wales passes away peacefully at 85
- From COVID recovery to almost 10 million steps: What walking taught me
- Tripura: Four dead in separate road accidents on Diwali night