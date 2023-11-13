NSCN-R thanks NSCN-K for releasing two 'abducted' cadres

Kohima: The NSCN-R on Monday thanked its counterpart the NSCN-K for the “safe release” of two of its allegedly abducted cadres.

Through a release, the group thanked self-styled (SS) Maj Gen (Retd) Angmai and Commander-in-Chief, SS Lt Gen Langnyai Konyak for releasing its cadres “un-harm and un-conditional” from Longding, Arunachal Pradesh.

The group identified the two cadres as Katwang Wangham and Gangtei Gangsa.

“It is a great relief to the families of the abductees and the Wancho community in particular and to the people of Tirap, Changlang and Longding in general. We appreciate the maturity and understanding shown by the NSCN(K) leaders,” the NSCN-R said.

The group then goes on to say that it has been a long cherish desire of the Naga people to live as one people and to achieve this goal, one cannot bang hopes on kidnapping.

“We are sure that, the NSCN(K) leaders will prevail upon the rough cadres and prevent from re-engaging in any such anti-social activities in the future. Kidnapping is unacceptable in a civilized society. It is traumatic, sickening and horrible and contrary for any group, claiming to champion the cause of the people,” the group added.

