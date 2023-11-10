FIFA chief to grace historic Santosh Trophy finals in Arunachal

Itanagar: FIFA President Gianni Infantino has given his approval to attend the final rounds of the upcoming 77th National Championship for the Santosh Trophy (Final Round) in Arunachal Pradesh.
The confirmation was conveyed by All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey during an executive committee meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday. The information was further shared by AIFF Treasurer and Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) Secretary Kipa Ajay.
The football extravaganza is scheduled to unfold against the scenic backdrop of the northeastern state in February-March 2024.
Furthermore, in a historic move, Chaubey announced that the National Football Championship will henceforth be recognised as the ‘FIFA Santosh Trophy’.
The invitation was extended earlier in the year by the APFA, led by its President and Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
Expressing gratitude for AIFF’s unwavering support, Chaubey underscored the event’s significance not only for local football enthusiasts but also for the broader football community in India.
In a reciprocal gesture, Khandu and the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) extended sincere thanks to Chaubey for his relentless support, acknowledging his pivotal role in realising this historic moment for Arunachal Pradesh.
“Arunachal Pradesh is all excited to welcome FIFA President Mr. Gianni Infantino during the final round of Santosh Trophy scheduled to be held in Feb-March 2024 in the state. Thank you, @_AIFF_President Shri @kalyanchaubey ji, for all your efforts in ensuring our collective dream becomes a reality,” Khandu said on X.
The FIFA Santosh Trophy is poised to become a landmark event, seamlessly marrying the fervor of local football with the global prestige associated with FIFA.
