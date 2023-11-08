Arunachal Pradesh governor reviews Mahila recruits' attestation parade

Aizawl: A total of 382 newly trained Mahila Recruits participated in an attestation parade held at the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School in Shokhuvi, Nagaland on Wednesday.

This parade marked the culmination of 44 weeks of rigorous training in various aspects of military service, including battle craft, weapon handling, jungle lane shooting, and specialization in Counter Insurgency operations. A notable feature of this parade was its exclusive participation of Mahila Recruits, with Major Swati Basedia, a lady officer stationed at the ARTC & S, leading the parade.

The attestation parade was reviewed by Lieutenant General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal (Retd), the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh. Also in attendance was Lieutenant General Pradeep Chandran Nair, Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, PhD, the Director General of Assam Rifles, along with several other senior officers from the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles.

During his address to the recruits, the Reviewing Officer highlighted the rich history of the Assam Rifles as the oldest paramilitary force in the country and its multifaceted roles. Since 2015, Assam Rifles has included Riflewomen in all frontline duties, and they have proven their mettle in diverse regions, including the North East, Jammu & Kashmir, and United Nations Missions, he said. The presence of women contingents from Assam Rifles in Republic Day Parades in 2019 and 2023 has been particularly commendable.

Their role not only instills a sense of security among local women and children but also enhances the image of India as a progressive and women-empowered nation, said the officer. The Reviewing Officer also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the recruits and their parents for the successful completion of their training while wishing them success and happiness in all their future endeavors.

The Governor also paid tribute to the late Captain Kenguruse, Mahavir Chakra, on this significant occasion. He urged the newly attested recruits to serve the nation with unwavering sincerity and emphasised the importance of keeping up with technological advancements. He acknowledged that the responsibilities of Mahila soldiers are particularly challenging, as they not only serve in demanding roles but also shoulder family responsibilities.

These newly attested Riflewomen (Mahila Soldiers) will join their respective units in various frontline duties.

After the passing-out parade, the Governor personally met with outstanding recruits, including Recruit Riflewoman Nonie Chizo, recognized as the overall best recruit, Recruit Riflewoman Veplilu Hoshi, named the best recruit in physical fitness, and Riflewoman Lushangi Yobin, a highly capable recruit from Changlang District of Arunachal Pradesh.

