Arunachal: 30 designers set to showcase work at NE fashion week

Guwahati: Thirty designers and weavers are set to illuminate the runway of the 6th edition of the North East India Fashion Week (NEIFW) to be held at Jollang, Arunachal Pradesh.

NEIFW CEO Yana Ngoba Chakpu announced on Tuesday that the latest edition-The Artisans Movement, will be held from November 19-21 at the Koro Happa River Island in Jollang.

Northeast India Fashion Week (NEIFW) is an annual event which has conducted five fashion related events since its inception.

The three-day fashion extravaganza will be organised by One Arunachal, a registered NGO dedicated towards raising awareness and preserving the traditional and cultural oneness of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, will grace the occasion as the chief guest. Other expected guests are Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of Water Resources, Information and Public Relations, and Parliamentary Affairs, Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt of Assam, and a host of other dignitaries.

Yana Ngoba’s flagship event, North East India Fashion Week – The Artisans Movement aims to systematically conduct a series of pilot studies towards improving the prospects for inclusion, empowerment, and quality of life of artisans and weavers in northeast India. The event will commemorate the movement and showcase the talents of artisans from northeast India. Nearly 30 designers and weavers will participate in the 3-day fashion event.

Chairman One Arunachal Shri Joram Tat said, “Through North East India Fashion Week- The Artisans Movement, we strive to identify artisan role models, boost self-esteem within the artisan community, advocate for their skills, and offer a platform to showcase their unique talents. With the valuable support of our NGO, we are committed to training and promoting the weavers and designers from the region through ongoing skill development and capacity building. This endeavor aims to enhance employability, secure better livelihoods, dignify labor, and establish a brand presence with global market connections.”

The 6th NEIFW edition will promote inclusivity by offering equal opportunities to Divyangjan and Non-Divyangjan artisans. It fosters industry exposure and awareness for artisan entrepreneurs, with representation from diverse sectors. The event includes workshops, round-table conferences on inclusive skilling, and a ramp show featuring models, craftsmen, and artists. It is a complete celebration of northeast India’s unique culture and its beautiful traditions.

NEIFW has been endorsed by celebrities like Adil Hussain, Ash King, Minisha Lamba, Rajni Basumatary, and other state dignitaries.

