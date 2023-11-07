Guwahati: A massive landslide that dislodged an entire mountain face between Balemu and Kalaktang on Road Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga (OKSRT) in Arunachal Pradesh was cleared for two-way traffic by the 14 BRTF of Project Vartak.
As per an official, a massive landslide along the stretch occurred on November 1. The stretch was cleared for traffic during the early hours of on November 5.
The first landslide had occurred on the road on October 10, disrupting traffic intermittently.
Later on November 1, the entire mountain face came rolling down and Border Roads had to close the road completely for three days in order to make it safe for vehicles.
“Heavy plant and manpower worked tirelessly by day and night during these three days in order to provide succor to local populace, tourists and military convoys frequently using this road,” the official added.
