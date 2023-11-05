Arunachal artists shine at National Tiger Conservation exhibition

New Delhi: Three artists from Arunachal Pradesh representing the Mishmi and Singpho communities showcased their artworks at an exhibition organised by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Sankala Foundation at the India Habitat Centre here today.

The exhibition, titled ‘Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre’, was inaugurated by President of India Droupadi Murmu, to mark the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger in India.

The exhibition is an effort to celebrate the symbiotic relationship between tigers and tribal communities through art. More than 100 artworks showcased reflected the age-old bonds of tribal communities through unique styles such as Gond, Bhil, and many others. It sheds light on the conservation of wildlife and the role tigers play in balancing the ecology.

Among the artists from Arunachal Pradesh was Behelti Ama, a senior volunteer of Lohit Youth Library Network and a fine arts student at the Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai. Her wood carving artwork focused on “the co-existence of the Mishmi people with tigers and other related wildlife”.

“The Mishmi community has a special relationship with tigers. They are considered our brothers, a part of our family,” she said, expressing her happiness at being able to participate in the exhibition.

She also expressed her gratitude to the NTCA and the Sankala Foundation for organising such an event and her college, the Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai, for honing her rural artistic talents.

A keen visitor who interacted with the artists mentioned that her artwork was one among the best.

The other two artists from the state were Dapsham Kimsing and Tilying Rikki, from the Namdapha Wildlife Sanctuary, with one art piece each.

The event has given the artists from remote corners of India, an opportunity to showcase their work in the national capital. The paintings are available for purchase, with the proceeds flowing directly into the bank accounts of the artists.

The NTCA plans to hold a series of such exhibitions in different parts of the country and the globe, in the coming months.

