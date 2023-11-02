Arunachal: Mandala festival to kick off on November 4

Itanagar: The inaugural edition of the India Vision-Mandala Festival is set to kick off at Mandala Top in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on November 4.

This two-day extravaganza at the breathtaking Mandala Top is poised to revolutionise the festival experience, aiming to bring people together through a diverse range of music genres in a location perched at an altitude of 10,500 feet above sea level.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The festival promises an enthralling musical journey, featuring some of India’s top DJs, along with the globally renowned DJ Fred Neuromotor from Spain.

Beyond electronic and live music, the event also celebrates the rich heritage of folk music indigenous to the region.

Support for this transformative event comes from the state’s Department of Youth Affairs, with Xtreme Himalayas as the festival’s partner and Arunachal Organic as the co-sponsor, emphasizing organic and sustainable practices.

The festival will feature two distinct stages: the electronic and live stages. Its musical lineup spans a wide spectrum, including electronic, Psy-Trance, folk, contemporary, and Bollywood genres, ensuring there is something for every music enthusiast.

In addition to the musical offerings, the Mandala Festival promises a creative fusion, with unique partnerships designed to captivate both tourists and festival-goers.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Orchestrated by the Mon Multipurpose Development Cooperative Society in Dirang, the festival also serves a noble purpose by raising awareness about the perils of drug abuse.

Culinary enthusiasts can look forward to a unique experience as women self-help groups from Gyalshing district in Sikkim join hands with SHGs from Dirang for a tantalizing culinary extravaganza.

They will offer ancient millet delicacies of the indigenous Monpa tribe at various food stalls, aligning with the International Year of Millet.

For those seeking adventure and a connection with nature, festival-goers can enjoy the thrill of camping in the natural surroundings.

To find more information about the festival, including ticket bookings, the lineup, and other important queries, one can visit the festival’s official website at www.indiavisionmandalafestival.com.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Arunachal’s Sonam Zomba becomes straw-weight champ at 13th Matrix Fight Night

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









