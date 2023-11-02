4 Arunachal karatekas selected for Asian Karate Championship

Itanagar: Four accomplished karatekas representing the Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association (APAKA) have been selected to represent India at the 21st Asian Cadet & Junior and U-21 & Senior Karate Championship.
The event is scheduled to take place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from November 06 to 08 next.
This event promises to be a captivating showcase of martial arts excellence on the Asian continent.
The karatekas, to represent India under the banner of the Karate India Organisation (KIO) from Arunachal are Kyoda Talik, Pala Dodum, Doyang Dadda and Basanta Bagang.
Talik is touted to be a formidable contender in the male junior kata category while Dodum will be competing in the junior boys (68kg) individual kumite category where he is expected to exhibit his combat skills and tenacity in the sparring arena.
Dadda will be representing India in the senior men’s individual kumite 67 kg weight category while Bagang will compete for the country in the senior men’s individual kumite 75 kg weight category.
APAKA president Kyoshi Yarda Niki said the four dedicated athletes have poured their hearts and souls into their preparations and will soon join the national team in New Delhi.
He further urged the athletes to bring their absolute best to the international stage.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The association’s general secretary, John Bagang, also extended his best wishes to the athletes as they gear up for the championship.
The Arunachal Pradesh karate athletes have devoted themselves to their sport in preparation for this prestigious championship. As they embark on their journey to Kazakhstan, they carry with them the hopes and dreams of their state and their nation, the APAKA members said in a press statement.
Also Read | Arunachal: Mandala festival to kick off on November 4
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- 4 Arunachal karatekas selected for Asian Karate Championship
- Mizoram: ZPM ‘strongly against’ post-poll alliance with BJP
- Photos: GLOF impact on Teesta valley between Tar Khola and Dikchu (Part I)
- Tripura: Second round of talks with NE advisor soon, says Pradyot
- Tripura: Over 40 sculptures of unsung freedom fighters await public display
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer November 2