Arunachal's Sonam Zomba becomes straw-weight champ at 13th Matrix Fight Night

Itanagar: Sonam Zomba, a professional mixed martial artist from Arunachal Pradesh, showcased her exceptional prowess by securing the women’s straw-weight championship title at the 13th edition of the Matrix Fight Night (MFN).

The event was held in Noida, Uttar Pradesh recently.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Zomba achieved this coveted title with a knockout victory, marking a significant triumph in her career.

Hailing from the serene Jang village in the heart of Tawang district, Zomba has not only earned recognition on the national stage but has also represented her home state on the international MMA platform, highlighting her dedication and talent.

Her remarkable achievement garnered congratulatory messages from prominent figures, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, both fervent supporters of sports.

Rijiju commended Zomba for embodying the true spirit of an MMA champion.

“An extraordinary triumph! Congratulations to Miss Sonam Zomba on her knockout victory in the women’s strawweight category at Matrix Fight Night (MFN) 13. She exemplifies the spirit of a true MMA champion,” the union minister said in a social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Chief Minister Khandu also congratulated Zomba for the win.

“Congratulations to Miss Sonam Zomba for winning the title fight in the women’s strawweight category by a knockout in the 13th edition of the Matrix Fight Night (MFN). Miss Zomba, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) champion, is a resident of Jang village in Tawang district, Arunachal Pradesh. I convey my best wishes to her for future endeavours,” Khandu wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Founded in 2019, Matrix Fight Night is an Indian professional Mixed Martial Arts promotion and the brainchild of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

MFN has two formats: International Fight Night and MFN Contenders. International Fight Night showcases the best talent from India and abroad, while MFN Contenders serves as a feeder event for International Fight Night.

Also Read | Women over 50 conclude Himalayan trek, defying stereotypes

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









