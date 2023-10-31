Arunachal's Sonam Zomba becomes straw-weight champ at 13th Matrix Fight Night

Itanagar: Sonam Zomba, a professional mixed martial artist from Arunachal Pradesh, showcased her exceptional prowess by securing the women’s straw-weight championship title at the 13th edition of the Matrix Fight Night (MFN).
The event was held in Noida, Uttar Pradesh recently.
Zomba achieved this coveted title with a knockout victory, marking a significant triumph in her career.
Hailing from the serene Jang village in the heart of Tawang district, Zomba has not only earned recognition on the national stage but has also represented her home state on the international MMA platform, highlighting her dedication and talent.
Her remarkable achievement garnered congratulatory messages from prominent figures, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, both fervent supporters of sports.
Rijiju commended Zomba for embodying the true spirit of an MMA champion.
“An extraordinary triumph! Congratulations to Miss Sonam Zomba on her knockout victory in the women’s strawweight category at Matrix Fight Night (MFN) 13. She exemplifies the spirit of a true MMA champion,” the union minister said in a social media post.
Chief Minister Khandu also congratulated Zomba for the win.
“Congratulations to Miss Sonam Zomba for winning the title fight in the women’s strawweight category by a knockout in the 13th edition of the Matrix Fight Night (MFN). Miss Zomba, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) champion, is a resident of Jang village in Tawang district, Arunachal Pradesh. I convey my best wishes to her for future endeavours,” Khandu wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Founded in 2019, Matrix Fight Night is an Indian professional Mixed Martial Arts promotion and the brainchild of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.
MFN has two formats: International Fight Night and MFN Contenders. International Fight Night showcases the best talent from India and abroad, while MFN Contenders serves as a feeder event for International Fight Night.
Also Read | Women over 50 conclude Himalayan trek, defying stereotypes
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- How a man from rural Assam weaved success with yarn
- The enduring appeal of Friends, and why so many of us feel we’ve lost a personal friend in Matthew Perry
- Arunachal’s Sonam Zomba becomes straw-weight champ at 13th Matrix Fight Night
- Meghalaya: CM emphasises youth-oriented infrastructure development
- ‘Fake’ casualties, old visuals: Misinformation around Israel-Hamas war
- Vote BJP for Mizoram’s progress: Nitin Gadkari