Arunachal: Former education officer nabbed for corruption

Itanagar: The Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) of the Arunachal Police arrested a former education officer in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged illegal appointments of primary teachers and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in Anjaw district.
The case (SIC (VIG) PS C/No. 04/2023 U/S 120(B)/420/409/468/471 IPC R/W Sec. 13(2) PC Act, 1988) was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, pertaining to the illegal appointment of teachers and MTS personnel in the Anjaw district.
The arrested person has been identified as one Midak Riba.
Superintendent of Police (Vigilance), Anant Mittal, said the investigation in the case began on August 29, when it was discovered during searches related to an illegal appointment case in Longding district that similar offenses had occurred in Anjaw, under the District Deputy Director of School Education’s (DDSE) office.
“After thorough interrogations, meticulous searches, and technical analysis, the SIC (Vigilance) team arrested a retired government official in connection with the case. The arrested individual has been identified as Midak Ftiba, aged 60. He held the position of the then DDSE Anjaw and is a native of Regi village in Leparada district,” SP Mittal said.
The SP said investigation into the alleged illegal appointments of teachers and MTS personnel in Anjaw district is still ongoing and the SIC (Vigilance) is leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit of justice and continues to investigate all facets of the case in detail.
