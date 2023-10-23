Rajnath Singh engages with armed forces during Assam and Arunachal Pradesh visit

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh embarked on a significant two-day visit to the northeastern states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on October 23.

This tour is part of his ongoing engagement with the country’s security forces and a demonstration of the government’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the region.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

During his two-day sojourn, Minister Rajnath Singh will engage with security personnel stationed in the strategic Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh. He shared his plans for the visit through his official social media account, stating, “Today, 23rd October, I shall be reaching Tezpur on a 2-day visit to Assam & Arunachal Pradesh. During my visit, I will interact with Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region and also visit forward areas.” He added that he was looking forward to celebrating Dussehra with the soldiers in Tawang.

Today, 23rd October, I shall be reaching Tezpur on a 2 day visit to Assam & Arunachal Pradesh. During my visit, I will interact with Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region and also visit forward areas.



Looking forward to celebrate Dussehra with the soldiers in Tawang. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 23, 2023

It’s worth noting that in September, Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated the Nechiphu Tunnel on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang motorway in Arunachal Pradesh, marking a significant stride in infrastructure development in the region.

This tunnel holds paramount importance for strategic mobility and connectivity in sensitive border areas.

In a recent commitment to enhancing India’s border infrastructure, Rajnath Singh dedicated nearly 90 key infrastructure projects along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to the nation. These projects were constructed by the Border Road Organisation (BRO) and came at a total cost of Rs 2941 crore.

The infrastructure projects span across 10 Border States and union territories, significantly bolstering the country’s presence and accessibility in India’s Northern and North-Eastern regions.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Ready to cross LoC if need arises, civilians should be ready to support forces: Rajnath

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









