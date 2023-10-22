Arunachal: NSCN K-YA militant surrenders in Tirap, shares harrowing tale

Khonsa: A member of the prohibited militant organisation, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN K-YA), voluntarily surrendered before the Tirap Police in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.
The surrendered individual, identified as self-styled lieutenant Wanghong Nokpa (45), completed his surrender process at the Lazu police station, in the presence of the officer-in-charge sub-inspector, L Kimsing and a team from the 6th Assam Rifles.
Along with his surrender, he handed over a 9mm pistol and three rounds of ammunition. Subsequently, he was escorted by the district police and the Assam Rifles to meet the deputy commissioner of Tirap, where he was issued a formal surrender certificate.
During his debriefing, the former cadre disclosed that in 1999, he, along with 18 other young boys, were forcibly conscripted by the then self-styled NSCN (K) leader, Capt Kewang Diotsa, when he was just in the sixth grade at Barap Middle School.
Subsequently, they underwent a rigorous three-month basic training programme, and he was enlisted as a self-styled private rank post-training.
Nokpa’s tenure within the organisation was marked by substantial physical and psychological challenges, and he endured mental torment at the hands of other militants. Importantly, he never received any stipend during his time at the camp.
In an attempt to escape the harsh conditions, he fled from Lahong, a circle headquarters in Myanmar and journeyed through Ngaimong village of the country, eventually reaching Lazu police station to formally surrender.
Nokpa acknowledged that he had been misled by the leaders of the camp when he first joined, and he now urges the youth to steer clear of such anti-national elements.
