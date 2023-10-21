Arunachal Guv encourages cooperation between border villagers, armed forces

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik visited Tuting, a border village, and urged the villagers to focus on tourism, poultry, animal husbandry, and horticulture. He suggested that they supply fresh produce to the armed forces, creating income opportunities for themselves and ensuring the security forces have fresh food.
Governor Parnaik highlighted the importance of collaboration between the armed forces and local residents, emphasising the Vibrant Village Programme’s role in comprehensive development in border areas. He encouraged state-level officials to visit these remote villages regularly.
Recognising the significance of healthcare and education, Parnaik called for cooperation in addressing issues like drug abuse, tuberculosis, and cancer. He stressed the importance of education and technology.
The governor also pledged to address electricity and road connectivity issues, offering training in health and hygiene to volunteers. Local MLA Alo Libang and deputy commissioner Hage Lailang also participated in the event.
Additionally, Governor KT Parnaik urged Indian armed forces personnel in the Tuting area to remain vigilant and maintain their physical and mental fitness. He emphasised the importance of Arunachal Pradesh’s international border for national security and encouraged the officers and soldiers to uphold the values of the Indian Army. Parnaik advised a ‘Zero Notice’ reaction time and highlighted the need for positive relations between the armed forces and civilians.
The event was attended by local MLA Alo Libang, Director General of Police Anand Mohan, and a substantial number of security personnel from different Infantry Battalions.
