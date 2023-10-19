Arunachal kayaker Kishon Tekseng secures 3rd place in Megha Kayak Fest

Shillong: Arunachal kayaker Kishon Tekseng showcased his talent by securing a commendable third place in the Megha Kayak Fest 2023 (MKF), an international white water kayaking competition.
The event took place on the Umtrew River, near Umtham Village in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi region, spanning October 12-14.
Tekseng, representing India, displayed his exceptional skills by competing against a formidable lineup of international paddlers, including renowned Olympians such as Evy Leibfarth and Kaelin Friedenson.
He clinched the third prize in the category of Subcontinent’s Best Paddler, following the International Canoe Federation (ICF) format.
The ICF serves as the overarching global organisation overseeing all national canoe associations worldwide. As the sole body authorised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to manage canoe and kayak paddling sports, it administers every aspect of canoe sport across ten distinct disciplines on a global scale.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Tekseng was not alone in representing Arunachal Pradesh in the coveted competition. Oyon Pertin and Petor Tayeng, two more talented kayakers from the region, proudly donned the Indian colors and showcased their mettle by competing against paddlers from countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, and others.
The Megha Kayak Fest 2023 was organised through the collaborative efforts of the Tourism and Sports & Youth Affairs departments of the Meghalaya government, in partnership with the Meghalaya Canoe Association (MCA).
The aim of this festival is to promote adventure tourism and help establish Meghalaya as one of the major water sports destinations in the world.
Also Read | AAP leaders from NE meet Kejriwal, decide to strengthen base in region
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: ZPM candidates rule out alliance with BJP
- Manipur: Ukhrul should be second capital, says MLA Ram Muivah
- Manipur: More prefabricated houses constructed for displaced communities in strife-torn Manipur
- Top Australian Universities preferred by Indian Students
- Mizo student body to rally against candidacy of individual with non-Mizo partner
- Manipur: Researchers discover new flowering plant species ‘Curcuma kakchingense’