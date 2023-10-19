Arunachal kayaker Kishon Tekseng secures 3rd place in Megha Kayak Fest

Shillong: Arunachal kayaker Kishon Tekseng showcased his talent by securing a commendable third place in the Megha Kayak Fest 2023 (MKF), an international white water kayaking competition.

The event took place on the Umtrew River, near Umtham Village in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi region, spanning October 12-14.

Tekseng, representing India, displayed his exceptional skills by competing against a formidable lineup of international paddlers, including renowned Olympians such as Evy Leibfarth and Kaelin Friedenson.

He clinched the third prize in the category of Subcontinent’s Best Paddler, following the International Canoe Federation (ICF) format.

The ICF serves as the overarching global organisation overseeing all national canoe associations worldwide. As the sole body authorised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to manage canoe and kayak paddling sports, it administers every aspect of canoe sport across ten distinct disciplines on a global scale.

Tekseng was not alone in representing Arunachal Pradesh in the coveted competition. Oyon Pertin and Petor Tayeng, two more talented kayakers from the region, proudly donned the Indian colors and showcased their mettle by competing against paddlers from countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, and others.

The Megha Kayak Fest 2023 was organised through the collaborative efforts of the Tourism and Sports & Youth Affairs departments of the Meghalaya government, in partnership with the Meghalaya Canoe Association (MCA).

The aim of this festival is to promote adventure tourism and help establish Meghalaya as one of the major water sports destinations in the world.

