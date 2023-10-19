Arunachal Cabinet approves key policy amendments, conservation initiatives

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has approved an amendment to the Arunachal Pradesh State Industrial and Investment Policy 2020, aimed at transforming Arunachal into a prime investment destination.
The amendment emphasises the creation of state-of-the-art infrastructure, modern technology skill development, and a favourable ecosystem for job creation and regional equilibrium.
The amended policy incorporates special incentives, including power subsidies, to entice large-scale industries and investors, thereby stimulating the state’s economy and employment prospects.
The policy also streamlines tax incentives and introduces a one-window clearance for all mandatory licenses.
During its meeting on Wednesday, the Cabinet also approved a transfer and posting policy for general duty medical officers and specialists, ensuring equitable deployment to enhance healthcare services throughout the state.
To fortify district administrations for the convenience of the state’s populace, the council of ministers sanctioned the creation of 414 contingency posts for various administrative units. Additionally, the Cabinet approved the creation of 293 Group “C” and “MTS” posts at different administrative centers and added 60 more posts for various centers.
Two new circles, Paye Circle with headquarters at Rikmum Riangio and Nyoriq Circle, were created through the bifurcation of Tali administrative center. Meanwhile, the circle office in Pipsorang was elevated to a sub-divisional office status, and the circle office in Chambang was upgraded to the SDO level for enhanced administrative convenience.
On Wednesday, the Cabinet also ratified three essential bylaws governing solid waste management in the state, comprising the Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Bylaws 2023, Plastic Waste Management Bylaws 2023, and Construction & Demolition Waste Management Bylaws 2023.
Additionally, the Cabinet gave the go-ahead for the amendment of “The Arunachal Pradesh Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Rules 2020,” paving the way for the swift establishment of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (REAT) in line with the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 of the Government of India.
The state cabinet also endorsed an Operation and Maintenance Policy for rural and urban water supply systems, aiming to ensure the sustainable management of water supply systems across the state.
In a crucial move for wildlife conservation, the Cabinet approved the formation of a Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) in alignment with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines.
This dedicated force will safeguard three Tiger Reserves in the state – Namdapha, Pakke, and Kamlang, with the creation of 336 regular posts, ensuring the protection of tigers, wildlife habitats, and assisting in forest management.
Recognising the significance of preserving and promoting indigenous dialects and languages of various tribes in Arunachal, the Cabinet authorised a monthly lump-sum honorarium of Rs 1,000 for ten months a year to all third language teachers who have developed scripts.
This move, impacting 1,043 language teachers, fosters linguistic diversity from the elementary level onwards.
