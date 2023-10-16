Arunachal: Fire destroys over 8 houses in Itanagar

Itanagar: A fire broke out in the Chimpu area of Arunachal Pradesh‘s capital, Itanagar on Monday, gutting several houses and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The fire, which started at the residence of Nabam Shelly, was ignited by an electrical short circuit, and it swiftly spread to nearby houses. The situation took a turn for the worse when a gas cylinder exploded in the adjacent house of Gollo Alish Nabam, further accelerating the fire’s advance.

The incident unfolded at 5:30 in the morning, catching residents by surprise and causing panic in the neighborhood. According to local sources, the fire consumed around eight to nine houses, leaving the owners in shock and despair.

Residents affected by the fire expressed frustration and blamed the local fire brigade for what they considered a slow response to their distress calls. They noted that the police arrived before the fire brigade, but by then, the damage was already extensive, resulting in significant losses of belongings, property, and money.

