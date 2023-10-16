Arunachal celebrates cultural heritage, growing economy at Chindang Festival

Nafra: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein announced that Arunachal Pradesh experienced remarkable economic growth, with the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) soaring from Rs 22,100.00 crore to Rs 48,028.00 crore during 2016-17 to 2023-24 – a substantial increase of Rs 25,928.00 crore, representing a significant 117% rise.
He made these announcements during the Chindang festival in West Kameng district, celebrated by the Sajolang (Miji) community, where prayers and rituals are dedicated to nature.
Mein highlighted the State’s Own Resource (SOR) increase from Rs 1,253.61 crore to Rs 3,412.81 crore (172% growth).
“The state’s annual budget also saw substantial growth, from Rs 11,535.65 crore to Rs 29,512.82 crore, reflecting an impressive 156% increase. These enhanced financial resources have allowed Arunachal to allocate more funds for various developmental initiatives,” he added.
Mein commended the Sajolang community for preserving their cultural heritage and emphasised the importance of modernisation alongside cultural preservation.
He stressed the government’s commitment to safeguarding indigenous traditions, encouraged the younger generation to uphold the legacy, and called for collective societal responsibility in preserving and promoting cultural traditions. Mein also emphasised Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a Developed India by 2047 and detailed progress in various sectors crucial for economic growth and connectivity, especially in border areas.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, chief patron of the festival celebration committee, praised Arunachal for preserving indigenous cultures and commended the Sajolang community for their efforts. He expressed gratitude to the community’s elders for passing down cultural heritage.
The event featured the unveiling of a Sajolang folktale movie and an audio album. Distinguished guests attended the event, including Bomdila MLA Dongru Siongju, former minister Japu Deru, former member of Pradesh Council Rinchin Kharu Rijiju, and other dignitaries.
