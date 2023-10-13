Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced the approval of seven bridge projects under the Setu Bandhan Scheme in Arunachal Pradesh for the fiscal year 2023-24. He made the announcement on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

📢 Arunachal Pradesh

Under the Setu Bandhan Scheme, we have granted approval for 7 bridge projects with a cumulative cost of ₹118.50 Crores, intended for the state of Arunachal Pradesh in the fiscal year 2023-24. The approved bridges are as follows:



📌 RCC bridge over Pacha… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 11, 2023

These projects have a combined estimated cost of ₹118.50 Crores and are expected to improve connectivity within the region, promoting economic development and enhancing the overall quality of life for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The approved bridge projects include an RCC bridge over the Pacha River at Lachang, connecting Laimoya, Nerewa & Sorrowa villages in East Kameng District. Another project is an RCC bridge from Goang to Donigaon village over the Pacha River at Goang, on the way to Donigaon in East Kameng District. Three additional bridges are planned on NH-313, spanning from Roing-Anini road to New Chidu village via NHPC colony in Lower Dibang District. There is also a Double Lane steel composite bridge with RCC Decking at Kharsa, Dirang, in West Kameng District. Furthermore, an RCC bridge at Pikte Point across the river Sigen is set to connect Tabiripo Saku village on Koyu-Goye road in Lower Siang District. Additional projects involve an RCC bridge over Ngopok River on Mebo-Dholla road in East Siang District and a Steel Composite bridge over the river Panyor to connect Chullyu & Kebi village near Yazali Agri-Farm in Lower Subansiri District.

Gadkari emphasized that these bridge projects align with the government’s commitment to improving the overall quality of life and promoting socio-economic growth in Arunachal Pradesh. Enhancing connectivity across the region plays a crucial role in fostering economic development and ensuring that the people of Arunachal Pradesh have access to better opportunities and a higher standard of living, he said.

The Setu Bandhan Scheme aims to support infrastructure projects that enhance connectivity, enable the efficient transportation of goods and people, and contribute to the development of remote regions in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









