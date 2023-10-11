North East United FC to launch residential football academy in Arunachal

Itanagar: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday announced the launch of the first residential Arunachal Football Academy.

The initiative, supported by North East United FC, is set to provide a platform for the state’s young and aspiring football talent. The academy is expected to kick off its operations in the upcoming academic session.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Chief Minister Khandu expressed his gratitude to All India Football Federation (AIIFF) treasurer, Ajay Kipa, a driving force behind this initiative, for his dedication to promoting football at the grassroots level.

Khandu also extended his sincere appreciation to North East United FC chief executive officer, Mandar Tamhane for his invaluable support in making this project a reality.

“It’s indeed a matter of happiness that the first residential Arunachal Football Academy is being launched in the state with the support of North East United FC from the next academic session. I heartily thank Shri @kipa_ajay ji for his initiative to provide a platform to our budding and aspiring footballers. My sincere thanks to Shri Mandar Tamhane ji, CEO, NEUFC, and Shri Rohit ji for their kind support. Congratulations and best wishes!” the chief minister wrote on X, formerly twitter.

It's indeed a matter of happiness that first residential Arunachal Football Academy is being launched in the state with the support of North East United FC from the next academic session.



I heartily thank Shri @kipa_ajay ji for his initiative to provide a platform to our… pic.twitter.com/E5YKbobn3r — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 11, 2023

The residential Arunachal Football Academy is expected to play a pivotal role in harnessing and honing the football skills of the state’s promising youngsters.

Reacting to Khandu’s post, the North East United FC said it was delighted to be a part of the team.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We are delighted to join hands with Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @PemaKhanduBJP & AIFF Treasurer Shri @kipa_ajay and play our part in the establishment of Arunachal Football Academy. We’re proud to represent the spirit of the Northeast and are dedicated to making our region proud,” the NEUFC’s reply read.

Also Read | Arunachal: Cardiologists perform rare surgery, save 8-year-old’s life

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









