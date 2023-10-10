Arunachal: 16 states to be part of butterfly fest from Oct 13-15

Miao: The eagerly anticipated Namdapha Butterfly Festival, a biodiversity meet, is set to enchant nature lovers and conservation enthusiasts in Arunachal Pradesh from October 13 to 15.

Organized by the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve, Miao in collaboration with the Society for Education & Environmental Development (SEED) Arunachal tourism deportment and Changlang district administration, the festival has become a highlight on the state’s calendar, drawing participants from 16 states across India.

The festival, taking place in the pristine environs of Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve, aims to celebrate the extraordinary beauty and rich diversity of butterflies inhabiting this biodiverse region. Spread across three days, the festival promises a captivating blend of natural beauty, environmental awareness, and community engagement.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed his excitement for the festival.

“This festival celebrates the beauty and diversity of butterflies found in @NamdaphaTR and is a must-see for nature lovers and enthusiasts. I welcome all the participants from 16 States across India who will be joining this festival. This is an opportunity to meet and connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for nature and conservation,” Mein said on X, formerly twitter.

Let’s promote the beauty of nature and spread awareness about the importance of preserving it for future generations, he added.

The festival’s agenda is packed with activities that showcase the stunning world of butterflies.

Namdapha National Park, located in Miao, Changlang in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, is a treasure trove of biodiversity. Its dense forests are home to a variety of rare and endangered species, making it a prime destination for nature enthusiasts.

The park boasts an impressive checklist of over 300 butterfly species, including some endemic to the region.

