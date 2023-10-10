Itanagar: In yet another momentous medical achievement for Arunachal Pradesh, doctors at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), successfully performed the first device closure of Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) on an 8-year-old boy from Roing, Lower Dibang Valley district.

The team comprised Dr Tony Ete, Dr Rinchin Dorjee Megeji, Dr Taje Lucy and Dr Doorick Ete.

PDA is an abnormal communication between the aorta and pulmonary artery that allows for oxygenated (red) blood to pass into the lungs.

The most common form of intervention for the problem is “device closure” in the cardiac catheterization laboratory. A catheter (a long thin tube) is placed into the heart through a blood vessel in the leg. A device is then positioned in the PDA, effectively closing it from the inside.

The team expressed immense gratitude for the unwavering support provided by the state government, which played a pivotal role in turning this medical endeavor into a reality.

The medical team appreciated Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Health Minister Alo Libang for their steadfast support throughout this journey.

Dr Tony Ete also extended special thanks to TRIHMS director Dr Moji Jini for providing continuous encouragement and motivation throughout the entire process.

The team acknowledged the trust and faith placed in them by the patient and their attendants, emphasizing the profound responsibility that comes with such medical procedures.

The momentous achievement underscores TRIHMS’s commitment to advancing healthcare and serving the people of the state.

