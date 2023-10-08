Arunachal to get cancer hospital: Health minister

Ziro: Arunachal Pradesh health minister Alo Libang on Saturday announced that plans for a dedicated cancer hospital in the state are underway.
The hospital, equipped with essential staff and advanced technologies, is expected to play a pivotal role in the mission to make Arunachal Pradesh a “cancer-free state”, he said.
Libang made this announcement during the inauguration of a “3-Day Cancer Detection and Awareness Camp” at the St Claret College auditorium here.
He emphasized that similar awareness camps would be organized in Papum Pare and Pasighat, regions grappling with a high incidence of cancer.
The event was a collaborative effort, organized by the State Cancer Society of Arunachal Pradesh, the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati (a unit of TMC Mumbai under the Department of Atomic Energy) and the Council of Baptist Churches in Northeast, in partnership with the District Health Society Ziro and the Lower Subansiri district administration.
Responding to the demands of Tani Supun Dukung, the Apatani Apex body, Libang pledged his support for the construction of a 10-bedded tertiary cancer hospital at Gyati Takka General Hospital.
He also highlighted the recent deployment of two specialized “mobile vans” by the health department to exclusively serve cancer patients in the region.
In addition to these announcements, the minister urged the residents of Ziro to re-elect sitting legislator Tage Taki in the upcoming elections, commending Taki for his substantial contributions to the development of the valley.
He noted Ziro’s transformation into one of the state’s premier districts, citing improved infrastructure, enhanced healthcare facilities, and burgeoning tourism potential, all achieved under Taki’s leadership.
Taki, the local legislator and minister of agriculture, echoed the call for the construction of a 10-bedded tertiary cancer hospital at Gyati Takka General Hospital.
He further urged the health department to initiate a study on the potential connections between food habits, water content, and cancer incidence in the Ziro valley. Taki expressed deep concern about the high registration numbers for the cancer detection camp, underlining the pressing need for improved healthcare facilities.
Former health advisor to the North East Council and convener of the cancer awareness camp, Dr Bamin Tada, revealed that 24 doctors from both within and outside the state were participating in the camp. He expressed satisfaction with the camp’s registration numbers, with over 1000 individuals signing up for cancer detection tests.
Dr Tada stressed the importance of extensive research to identify the root causes of the rising cancer cases in the Apatani plateau.
Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute director, Dr B B Borthakur, discussed the varied stages of cancer incidence and emphasized the importance of early detection during the pre-cancerous phase for successful treatment.
Stomach cancer emerged as the most prevalent form in the Lower Subansiri district, while Dr. Borthakur highlighted the overall rise of cancer cases in the country.
He underlined the role of community leaders, NGOs, and social media platforms in educating the public about early cancer signs and encouraging them to seek diagnosis and treatment.
Earlier, deputy commissioner, Bamin Nime, extended a warm welcome to the participants while DMO Dr Nani Rika also addressed the event.
The technical session featured various experts addressing topics such as cancer risk factors, tobacco-related cancer in the Northeast and Arunachal Pradesh, gynecological cancer control, and cancer treatment in Arunachal Pradesh.
A total of 1251 individuals registered for free cancer detection tests, facilitated by two dedicated cancer screening vans. These screenings included Upper GI endoscopy for 281 individuals, Ultrasonography for 432, cervical cancer screening for 214, breast cancer screening for 269 females, oral cancer screening for 494, and viral marker tests for 546 individuals.
While 10 suspected cancer cases were identified on the first day, an additional 12 were detected on the second day, awaiting confirmation.
