Arunachal: Man gets life in jail for assaulting minor step daughter

Pasighat: A special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) here sentenced one, Kalen Apang (33), to 20 years in prison and life imprisonment for sexually assaulting and impregnating his minor step-daughter.

The case dates back to March 23 last year, when a formal complaint was lodged with the Jenging police station by Arunachal Pradesh‘s East Siang district child protection unit.

The complaint alleged that Apang had sexually assaulted his minor step-daughter in 2019 and had repeated the crime even after being released on bail. The charges against him were framed under IPC section 376 (2)(F) (n), read alongside sections 6 and 16 of the POCSO Act.

The victim, who was about 13 years old, had been living with Apang since she was about 11. This arrangement began after her mother, employed at a tea garden in Ramsing, married Apang.

Shockingly, Apang initiated sexual abuse shortly after the marriage, eventually resulting in her pregnancy. The matter came to light when the victim’s aunt discovered the pregnancy and promptly took her to Yingkiong for a medical examination. This led to the registration of an FIR against Apang, his subsequent arrest, and eventual release on bail.

However, after his release, Apang forcibly returned to the victim and her mother, repeating his offence by sexually assaulting the minor and impregnating her again.

During the sentencing proceedings, the defence counsel appealed for leniency and a 20-year prison term, however, the special judge, considering Apang’s complete lack of remorse for his actions and his blatant disregard for the law, ruled differently.

The judge pointed out that despite being granted bail, Apang had committed the same offence twice. Consequently, in open court, the special judge delivered a dual sentence: 20 years of imprisonment for the initial offence and life imprisonment for the subsequent one.

