Arunachal: Man gets life in jail for assaulting minor step daughter

Pasighat: A special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) here sentenced one, Kalen Apang (33), to 20 years in prison and life imprisonment for sexually assaulting and impregnating his minor step-daughter.
The case dates back to March 23 last year, when a formal complaint was lodged with the Jenging police station by Arunachal Pradesh‘s East Siang district child protection unit.
The complaint alleged that Apang had sexually assaulted his minor step-daughter in 2019 and had repeated the crime even after being released on bail. The charges against him were framed under IPC section 376 (2)(F) (n), read alongside sections 6 and 16 of the POCSO Act.
The victim, who was about 13 years old, had been living with Apang since she was about 11. This arrangement began after her mother, employed at a tea garden in Ramsing, married Apang.
Shockingly, Apang initiated sexual abuse shortly after the marriage, eventually resulting in her pregnancy. The matter came to light when the victim’s aunt discovered the pregnancy and promptly took her to Yingkiong for a medical examination. This led to the registration of an FIR against Apang, his subsequent arrest, and eventual release on bail.
However, after his release, Apang forcibly returned to the victim and her mother, repeating his offence by sexually assaulting the minor and impregnating her again.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
During the sentencing proceedings, the defence counsel appealed for leniency and a 20-year prison term, however, the special judge, considering Apang’s complete lack of remorse for his actions and his blatant disregard for the law, ruled differently.
The judge pointed out that despite being granted bail, Apang had committed the same offence twice. Consequently, in open court, the special judge delivered a dual sentence: 20 years of imprisonment for the initial offence and life imprisonment for the subsequent one.
Also Read | Arunachal: 10th Ziro Butterfly Meet launched
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- East Khasi Hills to monitor migrants coming for Durga Puja-related work
- Arunachal: Man gets life in jail for assaulting minor step daughter
- Conrad Sangma seeks MEA help to rescue Meghalaya residents from Israel
- Malaria could be eradicated by 2040’ says expert after WHO revolutionary vaccine approval
- How the age of mammals could end
- Sikkim Floods: 8 army personnel dead; Defence minister mourns death