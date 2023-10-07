Arunachal: 10th Ziro Butterfly Meet launched

Ziro: The 10th edition of the Ziro Butterfly Meet (ZBM) took flight with its official launch at the DC conference hall at Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Addressing the occasion, Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime emphasized the pivotal role that butterflies play as environmental indicators, underlining their affinity for clean and healthy ecosystems.

He underscored the significance of environmental preservation in safeguarding biodiversity, paying homage to the Apatani people of Ziro, known for their longstanding stewardship of the region’s natural resources.

As a symbol of commitment to a cleaner environment, Nime distributed paper bags to promote a garbage-free environment and uphold the dignity of labor.

This symbolic gesture perfectly encapsulated the ethos of ZBM, which places a strong emphasis on sustainable practices and environmental conservation in the Ziro region.

The ZBM has attracted a diverse range of participants, including enthusiastic young attendees eager to partake in the two-day camp set amidst the breathtaking Pange Valley.

Accompanying them are expert scientists specializing in the study of butterflies and birds, along with prominent NGOs such as the Apatani Youth Association, Apatani Women Association of Ziro, and the Gaon Bura-Gaon Buri Association, who have lent their wholehearted support to the event. Since its inception in 2014, ZBM has become an annual tradition, organized by Ngunu Ziro in collaboration with the forest department.

ZBM holds a special place in the region as the pioneering butterfly meet in Arunachal Pradesh, serving as an inspiration for similar events in Pasighat and Namdapha. The core objective of this event is to inspire and educate local youth about the rich biodiversity and the importance of conservation. Notably, ZBM places a strong emphasis on sustainability, with cloth banners replacing traditional plastic ones and a commitment to avoid single-use plastic water bottles throughout the event.

The inaugural event also featured an illuminating presentation about Tale Valley, designated as a Wildlife Sanctuary in 1995 by converting a Reserve Forest.

Encompassing 337 square kilometers and spanning altitudes from 1700 to 2700 meters, Tale Valley boasts a diverse flora and fauna. Often referred to as the “Floral Paradise,” it is home to over 100 medicinal plant species, 200 fern species, and 100 orchids and rhododendrons. Its fauna includes 409 different species of birds and various animals like the clouded leopard, black bear, and elephants.

During the meet, attendees were treated to a presentation on Ngunu Ziro and its impactful journey. The NGO has been actively involved in sustainable development and environmental conservation, implementing various initiatives aimed at preserving the region’s ecology.

The historical significance of ZBM was also highlighted during the event, with participants reminiscing about the discovery of the ‘Kaser-i-Hind’ butterfly during the inaugural meet in 2014. This discovery marked the first-ever photograph of this butterfly species. Subsequently, the team succeeded in identifying a new butterfly species called the ‘Apatani Glory.’

ZBM’s mission remains steadfast in engaging youth in building local resources for ongoing conservation efforts. Expert scientists also delivered insightful talks during the meet, focusing on butterfly and environmental conservation.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by ZBM patron Tage Taki.

