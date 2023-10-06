Arunachal: Constable dies by suicide while on duty

Itanagar: One Kabak Soni, a constable of the 1st Arunachal Pradesh Armed Police Battalion (AAPBn), tragically took his own life while on sentry duty at the residence of Sports and Youth Affairs minister Mama Natung.

The incident occurred during the late hours of the night, between 1 am and 3 am, the police said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Soni (33) allegedly ended his own life by firing a single shot to his temple using a 9mm carbine machine gun equipped with 20 rounds. His lifeless body was discovered at the scene, with an empty cartridge and the spent bullet recovered as evidence.

Local authorities swiftly initiated inquest proceedings, which were conducted by the Niti Vihar Police Station. The preliminary findings suggest that this was a case of suicide, with further investigations underway to determine any potential contributing factors.

The lifeless body of the constable has been transported to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun and his family members have been informed of the incident, the police added.

Also Read | Arunachal CM expresses sadness, shock at Sikkim floods

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









