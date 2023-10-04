Arunachal CM expresses sadness, shock at Sikkim floods

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu has expressed profound sadness upon learning of the devastating flash floods that have befallen Sikkim.

The chief minister conveyed his condolences to the families affected by this catastrophe and expressed his earnest prayers for the safe rescue of missing army personnel.

“Extremely saddened to learn about the mishap in Sikkim due to flash floods. The loss of precious life is shocking. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family. Praying for safe rescue of missing personnel of our Army,” the chief minister wrote on X.

Three persons died while 20 civilians and 23 army personnel are reportedly missing after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River basin, which was aggravated by the release of water from a dam.

According to reports, the flood started around 1.30 am on Wednesday.

