Arunachal CM expresses sadness, shock at Sikkim floods

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu has expressed profound sadness upon learning of the devastating flash floods that have befallen Sikkim.
The chief minister conveyed his condolences to the families affected by this catastrophe and expressed his earnest prayers for the safe rescue of missing army personnel.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Extremely saddened to learn about the mishap in Sikkim due to flash floods. The loss of precious life is shocking. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family. Praying for safe rescue of missing personnel of our Army,” the chief minister wrote on X.
Three persons died while 20 civilians and 23 army personnel are reportedly missing after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River basin, which was aggravated by the release of water from a dam.
According to reports, the flood started around 1.30 am on Wednesday.
Also Read | Sikkim: Here’s why the Chungthang Hydro-dam breach is a big deal
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim floods: 10 dead, 82 missing, 14 bridges collapse
- Arunachal CM expresses sadness, shock at Sikkim floods
- Sikkim Police notifies road situation; check details here
- Handkerchief or tissue? Which one’s better for our health and the planet?
- Assam: Half marathon event to be held on Oct 29 in Dibrugarh
- RBI approves merger of North East Small Fin Bank, fintech unicorn Slice