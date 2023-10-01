Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has voiced deep concern over the disturbing allegation that Dr. Philip Modi, an Associate Professor of Commerce at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl. The incident reportedly transpired on September 24 when the child visited the residence of the accused, who is a neighbor within the RGU campus.

The child’s parents lodged a formal complaint at the Itanagar women police station on September 25. Following the complaint, law enforcement authorities promptly arrested the accused, and a case was registered against him under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Expressing their distress over the rise in sexual assault cases involving children in the state, the APWWS underscored the disheartening trend of individuals in positions of power being implicated in such heinous acts.

In a release, APWWS President Kani Nada Maling stated, “The most recent case brought to our attention involves Rajiv Gandhi University, where Dr. Philip Modi has been accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl. We met with the survivor’s parents on Thursday.”

She further emphasized the harrowing psychological trauma endured by children and their families in such situations, which can have lasting effects. Maling commended the swift action taken by the police in apprehending the accused and urged them to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure no lapses occur in the process.

Additionally, the APWWS called upon the state government to take immediate steps to establish the new Arunachal Pradesh Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.

Also Read | Brutal assault on Naga woman in Ahmedabad spa sparks outrage

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









