Arunachal: CM vows support to wushu players after China visa denial

Tawang: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has termed the denial of visas to three Arunachalee Wushu players by China as “unfortunate” and asserted that the Asian Games journey is far from over.

He confirmed that the next Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Japan in 2026, providing a fresh opportunity for the athletes who missed the current edition to bring honor to the nation.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the 36th senior (Men) and 18th senior (Men & Women) Federation Cup National Tug-of-War Championship, Khandu announced that the state government would extend unwavering support and top-tier training to the three Wushu players to prepare them for the upcoming Asian Games.

Khandu said this historic national tug-of-war championship is taking place in Tawang for the first time and is a momentous occasion for the state and symbolically significant for those who consider Tawang and Arunachal Pradesh as ‘disputed territory.

“This championship serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, illuminating the path of sports development in Arunachal Pradesh. It underscores our commitment, along with the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to nurturing and promoting sports at the grassroots level, providing a platform for our talented athletes to shine on the national stage,” he said

The event has attracted 429 participants from 15 states, including a team representing the NRI community from the UAE. A dedicated team of 12 technical officials and 30 coaches is overseeing the smooth conduct of the championship.

Khandu noted that Tug of War, deeply rooted in tradition, strength, and teamwork, embodies the spirit of unity dear to the nation. It symbolizes the tenacity required to overcome challenges and emerge victorious, emphasizing the importance of working together as one cohesive unit.

The chief minister further encouraged athletes and officials to explore Tawang and its neighboring areas, describing it as a place where tradition meets modernity, and where the warmth and hospitality of the residents are as welcoming as the serene surroundings.

He also highlighted the proximity of Bumla, the border with Tibet-China, urging visitors to boost the morale of Indian soldiers stationed there by chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

Khandu expressed hope that participants would become ambassadors of Arunachal Pradesh in their respective states and consider revisiting other parts of the state at their leisure.

In conclusion, he celebrated the power of sports to unite, inspire, and transform lives, and wished that the bonds formed during the championship and the experiences gained would be cherished in the memories of all participants.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by education minister and also the president of the Arunachal Olympic Association, Taba Tedir, MP Tapir Gao, Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, Asian Tug-of-War Federation general secretary Madan Mohan and representatives from the Tug-of-War Federation of India, including Madhavi Patel, NK Chakravarty and Prof Dhananjay Chowdhury, among others.

