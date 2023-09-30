Arunachal: Class 8 Science exam cancelled after paper leak

Changlang: In a shocking turn of events, the scheduled Science exam for Class VIII in Changlang district originally set for September 29 was abruptly cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak.

The decision was made by Changlang deputy commissioner, Sunny K Singh, in an “effort to maintain the integrity of the examination process.”

The cancellation order, issued by Singh on Thursday, cites “incredible information” received by the authorities that confirms the alleged leak of the question paper for the Class VIII science subject’s half-yearly exam.

The DC in his order said preliminary investigations have revealed that the leaked questions match those on the original question paper, raising serious concerns about the fairness of the examination process.

“Such act involving leak of question paper before examination undermines the fairness of examination process and also impact level playing field for the students who are appearing in this exam in fair and transparent manner. Therefore, in order to ensure fairness in examination process, the science exam for Class-VIII which is scheduled to be held on 29/9/2023 (Friday) stands hereby cancelled with immediate effect across the district,” the order read.

The DC said a new date for the examination will be announced in due course, with fresh question papers to be provided to all students.

Additionally, a committee has been formed to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Chaired by one Mohd Shabir, the committee includes members such as the Changlang deputy director of school education, block education officers, block resource centre coordinators and all cluster resource centre coordinators.

Their mandate is to conduct an in-depth inquiry and submit a report with findings and recommendations no later than October 6, 2023.

