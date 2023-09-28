Arunachal: Visa-denied Wushu players to get Rs 20 lakh each, says CM

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his support to three Wushu players from the state who were unable to participate in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, due to visa denials by the host nation.

The chief minister affirmed that these athletes would be officially recognised as part of the Indian Wushu team and would receive incentives in accordance with the state’s sports policy.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The trio, comprising Onilu Tega, Nyeman Wangsu, and Mepung Lamgu, along with Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, Coach Maibam Premchandra Singh, and officials from the Arunachal Olympic Association and Arunachal Wushu Association, met CM Khandu at his office on Wednesday.

In acknowledgment of their historic achievement as the first-ever qualifiers from Arunachal Pradesh for the Asian Games, Khandu assured the athletes of a cash incentive of Rs 20 lakh each, in accordance with the state’s sports policy governing Asian Games participants. Furthermore, Coach Maibam Premchandra Singh would receive 10% of the incentives allocated to the athletes.

During their interaction, the chief minister encouraged the young Wushu players to channel their efforts towards rigorous training and preparation for the 2026 Asian Games scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan. He commended their unwavering dedication and reminded them that they were already regarded as heroes and potential medal-winners.

Khandu assured athletes of government job opportunities and full financial support for training, including dietary needs, for the upcoming Tokyo Asian Games.

It is noteworthy that Wushu has yet to be included as an Olympic event.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The chief minister also commended the Arunachal Olympic Association and Arunachal Wushu Association for their efforts in addressing the visa issue with the Indian Olympic Association at the highest level and pledged unwavering support from the state government.

Expressing their gratitude, the three athletes conveyed their heartfelt appreciation to the chief minister and the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the overwhelming support they had received, despite the disappointment of missing the Asian Games.

Also Read | Effigy of Chinese premier burned in Arunachal Pradesh protest

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









