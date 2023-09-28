Arunachal: Active NSCN-K cadre surrenders in Changlang

Kohima: An active cadre of the NSCN-K surrendered to the Assam Rifles (AR) in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

An AR official informed that through its concerted efforts, the forces were successful in inducing the surrender of the hardcore insurgent of NSCN (Khango) in Jairampur.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The unidentified cadre was an active cadre of the NSCN (Khaplang) from 2003 to 2014 and defected to the Eastern Nationalist Naga Group (ENNG) in 2019. The cadre then joined NSCN (Khango) in August this year, the official said.

The cadre was allegedly responsible for several cases of extortion and other illegal activities. The cadre surrendered with one 9mm Pistol, ammunition and an extortion note.

As per the AR, this is the first surrender of a cadre this year in Jairampur, Changlang District. “The surrendering of a cadre showcases humane face of Assam Rifles and is likely to motivate other cadres to shun violence and join the mainstream,” the official said.

Also Read | Arunachal: How Ziro Festival became a cultural phenomenon in NE

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









