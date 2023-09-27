Effigy of Chinese premier burned in Arunachal Pradesh protest

Lohit District: Protesters in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district burnt an effigy of Chinese Premier Xi Jinping on Tuesday. The demonstration was in response to the denial of entry to three Arunachal Pradesh sportspersons who were slated to participate in the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China.
A coalition of groups united in this protest, including the Lohit unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the All Arunachal Pradesh Youth Organisation, and the Tirap, Changlang, Longding Students’ Union. The demonstration commenced at the clock tower and proceeded to Gandhi Chowk in Tezu, where the participants demanded justice for the affected athletes.
The protest garnered substantial support, with over 300 students from various schools and members of the Lohit district students union joining the march to express their solidarity.
Despite having received clearance from the Hangzhou Asian Games organizing committee, two athletes, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu, encountered hardship in obtaining their accreditation cards, which serve as entry visas to China. Nyeman Wangsu, the third athlete, successfully acquired his accreditation but was subsequently denied entry into China.
Earlier, Chief Minister Pema Khandu had voiced deep disappointment regarding China’s refusal to grant visas to these talented Wushu athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, who were all set to showcase their skills in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur strongly condemned China’s denial of visas to the three Indian athletes hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, denouncing it as “discriminatory” and a violation of the Olympic Charter.
