Arunachal: Khonsa locals protest against alleged killing of villager

Khonsa: Hundreds of individuals representing various community-based and student organisations here came together on Monday for a candlelight march in protest against the alleged killing of one Lokhi Wangsu.
Khonsa is the headquarters of Tirap district.
Wangsu, a civilian hailing from Naitong village, tragically lost his life due to an alleged shooting incident involving Assam Forest Battalion personnel on September 18.
The candlelight march commenced from Khonsa Bazaar taxi stand, winding its way to a conclusion at Nehru Stadium, where participants gathered in unity.
As a symbol of deep respect for the departed soul, a profound two-minute silence was observed.
Subsequently, these organisations collectively submitted a memorandum to the state government, pressing for the immediate establishment of a high-level inquiry committee.
The committee’s demands included a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Wangsu’s “cold-blooded murder” and bringing the perpetrator/s to justice.
Furthermore, they urged the state government to liaise with the Assam government to temporarily halt patrolling activities conducted by Assam Forest Guards and Battalion within the Towang Reserved Forest area until the ongoing boundary dispute between the two states is amicably resolved.
Another key demand was an augmentation of the number of forest guards stationed within the Borduria range, reinforcing the need for enhanced security and surveillance.
Additionally, the organisations sought swift and just compensation for the bereaved family members of the victim, emphasising the importance of timely support during this difficult period.
