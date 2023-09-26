Arunachal: Capital police speeds up passport processing system

Itanagar: The Capital Police in Itanagar has announced an enhancement in its passport application processing system, aimed at providing expedited services to its citizens.
In a move to eliminate unnecessary delays, the Itanagar Police is now offering police verification for passport applications within “just one day”.
Traditionally, police verification for passport applications could take several days or weeks, causing inconvenience to applicants who needed to travel urgently. With this new initiative, Itanagar Capital Police aims to streamline the process and make it more efficient.
The announcement was made by Capital superintendent of police Rohit Rajbir Singh on X, formerly twitter.
The SP expressed the capital police department’s commitment to ensuring a smoother and faster passport application process for the residents of Itanagar and the surrounding areas.
“We understand the importance of seamless passport processing for our citizens. Our dedicated team is committed to making your passport application process smoother and faster, ensuring that you can embark on your travel adventures without unnecessary delays,” Singh said.
