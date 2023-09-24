Arunachal: Post office in Itanagar locked over alleged misallocation of postal jobs

Itanagar: In a decisive move, the Joint Action Committee for the Postal Department Fiasco (JACPDF) on Saturday locked the doors of the post office in Itanagar.

According to the JACPDF, a coalition consisting of approximately 12 ‘civil society organisations,’ this action was taken in a bid to halt the online selection procedure for 2,596 vacant positions within the postal department.

The organisations have been claiming that the 2,596 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts sanctioned for 866 branch post offices across the state are being occupied by non-APSTs, even though all the posts are designated for the state quota.

JACPDF Chairman, Kipa Kanam, stated that the committee had persistently urged the government and the postal department to address procedural lapses. Despite submitting several representations, their pleas had largely gone unanswered.

“JACPDF had notified the government of the shortcomings in the selection procedure and had issued a 15-day ultimatum, urging authorities to take corrective measures. Regrettably, the government remained unresponsive to our demands. Consequently, following the lapse of the stipulated 15-day period, the committee initiated a non-cooperation movement,” he said.

Kanam further said, “The civil disobedience movement will be sustained until our demands are satisfactorily addressed,” he said while calling upon the government and the postal department to heed their calls. He cautioned that additional democratic measures might be taken if their demands continue to be disregarded.

Additionally, the JACPDF has underscored its intention to conduct district-wise tours.

