Arunachal Congress slams China over treatment of Wushu players

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has expressed deep disappointment over the Chinese government’s decision to prevent Arunachalee Wushu players from participating in the ongoing 19th Asian Games.
In a statement released on Sunday, the APYC said that the action of the Chinese was both deliberate and disheartening.
Three Wushu athletes hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, namely Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu, faced significant obstacles in their journey to the Asian Games in China due to a lack of clearance from Chinese authorities. These athletes had already received their accreditation cards from the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC), which not only served as their accreditation but also functioned as entry visas for the event.
However, these athletes encountered a setback when attempting to download their essential travel documents necessary for validation upon their arrival in China. This unexpected delay in obtaining the required clearance, unfortunately, hindered their participation in the Asian Games.
The APYC said the journey of these three athletes, filled with dedication and perseverance, had culminated in their qualification to represent India in the prestigious Asian Games of 2023.
“This achievement was a source of great pride. However, the recent development has not only prevented them from competing but has also deprived India of potential medals in the Games. This situation is deeply disheartening, considering the immense hardships these athletes have endured to secure their spots in the Asian Games,” the Youth Congress added.
APYC president Tarh Johny said, “This is not an isolated incident of Arunachalee sportspersons being denied participation as Chinese authorities have repeatedly issued stapled visas over the years, thus denying them rightful opportunities in various competitions”.
Jhony alleged there has been limited action taken by the Central government to address it. “Even the Prime Minister’s promise of taking a tough stance on China appears to have fallen short, marking a diplomatic failure. It is equally disappointing that our representatives, notably Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, have not proactively raised this issue with the central leadership to seek a diplomatic resolution. Instead, they often resort to blaming the opposition for their own shortcomings,” the APYC leader said.
The Youth Congress had further urged the Government of India to prioritize this issue and engage with their Chinese counterparts to find a lasting solution.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“It is essential to address this matter diplomatically on the global stage, rather than allowing our dedicated sportspersons to become pawns in a larger geopolitical dispute,” Jhony said.
Furthermore, the APYC also firmly rejected China’s unfounded claim over Arunachal Pradesh as Zangnan or South Tibet.
“Arunachal has never been a part of China or Tibet throughout history. It has always been and will continue to be an integral and inseparable part of India. It is crucial to resolve this diplomatic matter amicably, without jeopardizing the aspirations and dreams of our athletes,” the APYC said.
Also Read | Arunachal CM upset over China’s refusal to grant visas to Wushu athletes
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal Congress slams China over treatment of Wushu players
- Mizoram: Former ZPM members speak out, allege deception
- I’ve just been diagnosed with cancer, now what?
- Centre to provide in-kind aid to Manipur IDPs in Mizoram
- Man survives bear attack in Mizoram
- Refusal of visa to Arunachal athletes against Olympic charter: Anurag Thakur