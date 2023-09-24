Arunachal Congress slams China over treatment of Wushu players

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has expressed deep disappointment over the Chinese government’s decision to prevent Arunachalee Wushu players from participating in the ongoing 19th Asian Games.

In a statement released on Sunday, the APYC said that the action of the Chinese was both deliberate and disheartening.

Three Wushu athletes hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, namely Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu, faced significant obstacles in their journey to the Asian Games in China due to a lack of clearance from Chinese authorities. These athletes had already received their accreditation cards from the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC), which not only served as their accreditation but also functioned as entry visas for the event.

However, these athletes encountered a setback when attempting to download their essential travel documents necessary for validation upon their arrival in China. This unexpected delay in obtaining the required clearance, unfortunately, hindered their participation in the Asian Games.

The APYC said the journey of these three athletes, filled with dedication and perseverance, had culminated in their qualification to represent India in the prestigious Asian Games of 2023.

“This achievement was a source of great pride. However, the recent development has not only prevented them from competing but has also deprived India of potential medals in the Games. This situation is deeply disheartening, considering the immense hardships these athletes have endured to secure their spots in the Asian Games,” the Youth Congress added.

APYC president Tarh Johny said, “This is not an isolated incident of Arunachalee sportspersons being denied participation as Chinese authorities have repeatedly issued stapled visas over the years, thus denying them rightful opportunities in various competitions”.

Jhony alleged there has been limited action taken by the Central government to address it. “Even the Prime Minister’s promise of taking a tough stance on China appears to have fallen short, marking a diplomatic failure. It is equally disappointing that our representatives, notably Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, have not proactively raised this issue with the central leadership to seek a diplomatic resolution. Instead, they often resort to blaming the opposition for their own shortcomings,” the APYC leader said.

The Youth Congress had further urged the Government of India to prioritize this issue and engage with their Chinese counterparts to find a lasting solution.

“It is essential to address this matter diplomatically on the global stage, rather than allowing our dedicated sportspersons to become pawns in a larger geopolitical dispute,” Jhony said.

Furthermore, the APYC also firmly rejected China’s unfounded claim over Arunachal Pradesh as Zangnan or South Tibet.

“Arunachal has never been a part of China or Tibet throughout history. It has always been and will continue to be an integral and inseparable part of India. It is crucial to resolve this diplomatic matter amicably, without jeopardizing the aspirations and dreams of our athletes,” the APYC said.

