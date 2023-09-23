Arunachal CM upset over China's refusal to grant visas to Wushu athletes

Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed deep disappointment regarding China’s refusal to grant visas to talented Wushu athletes from Arunachal Pradesh who were all set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou.
CM Khandu characterised China’s actions as unfortunate and a breach of established diplomatic norms.
“Beijing has acted against the established diplomatic norms and has shown utter disregard for the spirit of sports. The people of Arunachal Pradesh, an integral part of Bharat, firmly stand by our players and vehemently oppose China’s abominable decision,” the CM stated on X, formerly Twitter.
Khandu also issued a fervent appeal to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to step in and urgently address this issue.
“We urge the International Olympic Committee to make Beijing realise the gravity of the violation they have committed and ensure that visas are immediately issued to our players,” the chief minister urged.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has also criticized China’s act of denying visas to Wushu athletes from Arunachal Pradesh.
Rijiju argued that this action violates both the spirit of sports and the rules governing the conduct of Asian Games, which explicitly prohibit discrimination against competitors from member states.
“Arunachal Pradesh is not a disputed territory but an inalienable part of India. The entire population of Arunachal Pradesh resolutely opposes any illegal claim by China on its land and people. The International Olympic Committee should rein in China’s illegitimate actions,” the union minister stated on X.
He added that the Government of India has lodged a strong protest in New Delhi and Beijing against China’s deliberate and selective obstruction of some of our sportspersons.
“Further, as a mark of our protest against China’s actions, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports of India has canceled his scheduled visit to China for the Games. The Government of India reserves the right to take suitable measures to safeguard our interests,” he declared.
It’s worth noting that three Wushu athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, namely Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu, have encountered obstacles in their journey to the Asian Games in China due to a lack of clearance from Chinese authorities. These athletes had already received their accreditation cards from the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC), which also function as entry visas for the event. However, they faced a setback when attempting to download their travel documents, which are essential for validation upon their arrival in China. This unexpected delay in obtaining the necessary clearance has unfortunately hindered their participation in the Asian Games.”
