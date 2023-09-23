Arunachal: BJP women celebrate passing of reservation Bill

Itanagar: A large gathering of the Arunachal Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha congregated at the BJP party headquarters In Itanagar on Saturday to celebrate the recent passage of the “Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,” also known as the Women Reservation Bill, in both houses of Parliament during the recently concluded special session.

The congregation included beneficiaries of various government schemes, to convey their felicitations to the Prime Minister.

Addressing the gathering, state BJP president, Biyuram Wahge, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decisive action in pushing for the women reservation bill.

“This landmark legislation seeks to secure 33% seat reservation for women in both the parliament and state assemblies, marking a historic step by the BJP government to empower women in the legislative and administrative spheres at both the state and national levels,” he said.

Wahge emphasized the BJP’s unwavering support for such initiatives and commended PM Modi’s dedicated efforts towards the all-round development of society and the welfare of women across the country.

He also underscored the pivotal role women play in society and the importance of their political participation through reservation, highlighting the diverse perspectives they bring to leadership roles.

State Mahila Morcha president, Kohman K Ngemu, expressed her gratitude and congratulations to PM Modi and his team for their initiative and groundbreaking decision in empowering women in the country. She affirmed the Mahila Morcha’s readiness to take on responsibilities in various fronts in the days to come.

Ngemu also praised Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his tireless efforts in implementing programmes and policies aimed at women’s empowerment in the state.

She highlighted Khandu’s prompt visit to Delhi to personally congratulate the Prime Minister on the historic passage of the “Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam” in Parliament, underscoring the significance of this gesture.

Namsai MLA and state BJP general secretary, Zingnu Namchoom, extended his appreciation to PM Modi and congratulated the women across the nation on the historic Women Reservation Bill.

He emphasized that the BJP government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, had worked diligently to ensure women’s active participation in democracy through this legislation, fulfilling a longstanding commitment.

State BJP vice-president, Yalem Taga Burang, highlighted the historic importance of the Women’s Reservation Bill and congratulated all women in the country for witnessing the creation of a new historical milestone.

She stressed the need to assign more important roles to boost the morale of women in the state and urged party workers to carry forward government programmes and policies to the grassroots level to ensure that women benefit from these initiatives.

Party general secretary, Nalong Mize, pointed out that previous governments lacked the political will to empower women in the country, however, PM Modi’s leadership resulted in the passage of the Women Reservation Bill, fulfilling the longstanding aspirations of women.

Mahila Morcha general secretary, Doter Nyodu, and several other prominent party members also spoke on the occasion.

