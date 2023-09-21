CM Khandu urges swift setup of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission

Yachuli: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday underscored the pressing need for the expeditious setup of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and the subsequent conduct of examinations to fill a substantial number of vacant positions.

Addressing a public meeting here, CM Khandu said aspirants to various posts have been preparing for more than a year, and hundreds of posts are lying vacant.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“We cannot deny them (aspirants) their chance. The issue of appointment of members and chairman of the APPSC right now is sub judice. As soon as the court gives a positive verdict, we will constitute the commission, which, as an autonomous body, will go ahead with the recruitment processes,” the chief minister revealed.

Talking about corruption, Khandu reiterated his warning, especially to government employees, to refrain from any form of corruption or face action. He regretted that despite repeated warnings and the government’s best intentions, the incident of paper leakage occurred in one of the recruitment examinations held by the APPSC in recent times.

The chief minister informed that the state government took action immediately and also met all the demands made by aggrieved aspirants.

“We terminated the accused, involved the CBI and the ED (Enforcement Directorate), expedited the case in a designated court, and did everything possible. Investigations are not under our control; they are ongoing. We too hope for a logical conclusion as soon as possible,” he said.

Khandu, however, expressed concern that few people were still in protest mode against the government on the issue and called for patience, saying the government is ready to sit and talk with anybody to resolve issues if any.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Arunachal: NEHRO alleges fatal use of force by Assam Forest Battalion

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









