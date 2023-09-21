Arunachal: NEHRO alleges fatal use of force by Assam Forest Battalion

Itanagar: The North East Human Rights Organisation (NEHRO) has filed a formal complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), alleging the misuse of power and unwarranted use of force by the Assam Forest Battalion in Dibrugarh district, Assam resulting in the tragic death of one Lokhi Wangsu, a youth of Naitong village in Arunachal’s Tirap district.
According to a complaint filed by NEHRO’s secretary, Buteng Tayeng, on Tuesday, the incident occurred on the morning of September 18, at around 7:30 a.m. when Wangsu was allegedly shot at by members of the Assam Forest Battalion within the Hukanjuri Range Forest in Dibrugarh district.
Tayeng expressed deep concerns about the actions of the Assam Forest Battalion, raising questions about the potential violation of human rights, particularly in light of the victim’s peaceful intentions, as he was searching for his missing domestic cow within the reserved forest area.
He urged the NHRC to conduct a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the matter, with the aim of holding those responsible for their actions accountable.
The lifeless body of 24-year-old Wangsu was discovered near the forested area of Hukanjuri, close to the Arunachal-Assam boundary, with bullet injuries.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Local residents have alleged that the youth lost his life due to gunfire from personnel of the Assam Forest Battalion in Dibrugarh district while he was in search of his missing cow within the reserved forest area on the morning of September 18.
Concurrently, relatives of the victim have lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) with both the Arunachal and Assam Police, given that the incident occurred in the vicinity of the reserved forest area falling under Assam’s jurisdiction.
Also Read | Arunachal CM announces creation of new Keyi Panyor district
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim: Limboo Tamang Committee threatens statewide protest over seat reservation delay
- Tripura 4th in country to launch E-cabinet: Minister
- Meghalaya: Sohra International Half Marathon to be held on Sept 30
- Arunachal: NEHRO alleges fatal use of force by Assam Forest Battalion
- TIPRA’s Pradyot sees delimitation as threat to tribal community
- Nagaland NCC cadets participate in all-India camp in Delhi