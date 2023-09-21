Arunachal: NEHRO alleges fatal use of force by Assam Forest Battalion

Itanagar: The North East Human Rights Organisation (NEHRO) has filed a formal complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), alleging the misuse of power and unwarranted use of force by the Assam Forest Battalion in Dibrugarh district, Assam resulting in the tragic death of one Lokhi Wangsu, a youth of Naitong village in Arunachal’s Tirap district.

According to a complaint filed by NEHRO’s secretary, Buteng Tayeng, on Tuesday, the incident occurred on the morning of September 18, at around 7:30 a.m. when Wangsu was allegedly shot at by members of the Assam Forest Battalion within the Hukanjuri Range Forest in Dibrugarh district.

Tayeng expressed deep concerns about the actions of the Assam Forest Battalion, raising questions about the potential violation of human rights, particularly in light of the victim’s peaceful intentions, as he was searching for his missing domestic cow within the reserved forest area.

He urged the NHRC to conduct a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the matter, with the aim of holding those responsible for their actions accountable.

The lifeless body of 24-year-old Wangsu was discovered near the forested area of Hukanjuri, close to the Arunachal-Assam boundary, with bullet injuries.

Local residents have alleged that the youth lost his life due to gunfire from personnel of the Assam Forest Battalion in Dibrugarh district while he was in search of his missing cow within the reserved forest area on the morning of September 18.

Concurrently, relatives of the victim have lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) with both the Arunachal and Assam Police, given that the incident occurred in the vicinity of the reserved forest area falling under Assam’s jurisdiction.

