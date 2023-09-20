Arunachal CM announces creation of new Keyi Panyor district

Yazali: In a momentous occasion for the people of 16 Yachuli constituency in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the creation of a new district, ‘Keyi Panyor’, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the local community.
The announcement was made during a developmental meeting held here on Wednesday.
The chief minister also inaugurated a total of 34 recently completed projects and laid the foundation stones for 33 new projects, bringing the grand total to 67 projects under the 16 Yachuli assembly constituency.
The event took place at the Yazali general ground and was graced by the presence of several distinguished guests, including BJP state president Biyuram Wahge, cabinet ministers Felix Bamang, Taba Tedir, and Tage Taki. Also in attendance were MLAs Phurpa Tsering, Nyamar Karbak, Ojing Tasing, Hayeng Mangfi, and Gokar Basar, along with PRI members, BJP karyakartas, and the general public.
The establishment of Keyi Panyor as a new district signifies a major regional advancement, improving administrative efficiency and increasing proximity to governance for the people. This decision reflects the dedication of CM Khandu’s government to fulfilling local aspirations and needs.
Arunachal Pradesh will now have a total of 27 districts with the creation of Keyi Panyor.
(This is a developing story)

