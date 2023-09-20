Arunachal: 3 female Wushu athletes to represent India at 2023 Asian Games

Itanagar: Three talented female Wushu players from the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) in Itanagar have achieved a milestone by securing their spots to represent India at the highly esteemed Asian Games in 2023.

The 19th Asian Games are slated to take place in Hangzhou City, China, and are scheduled to run from September 23 to October 8.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

While Mepung Lamgu and Onilu Tega, both athletes from SLSA, are set to compete in the women’s ‘Taijiquan’ category, Nyeman Wangsu will represent India in the women’s ‘Changquan’ category. SLSA’s Wushu coach, Maibam Premchandra, trained the athletes selected for the Indian Wushu team, earning praise from Sports Director Tadar Appa for their exceptional talent and dedication.

Appa expressed immense pride not only for the academy but also for the entire state and the nation as a whole. He asserted that he believes the trio will make India proud with their performances on the global stage.

Likha Vidha, the principal of SLSA, conveyed his confidence in the selected athletes’ ability to perform, serving as an inspiration to other aspiring athletes. The coaches, teachers, and staff at SLSA also expressed their support and best wishes for the three athletes.

The departure for Hangzhou, China, is set for September 20. The athletes will leave from New Delhi to join the Indian contingent.

Also Read | Assam: Guwahati’s Pedal for Change to host North-East Cycling Awards 2023

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









