Arunachal CM inaugurates Donyi Polo prayer centre

Daporijo: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday inaugurated the Donyi Polo Khumko Naam (prayer centre) at Kuporijo in Upper Subansiri district.

Tourism minister Nakap Nalo, MLAs Rode Bui, Nyato Dukam and Tanya Soki, members of Tagin Welfare Society, Nyishi Elite Society and Galo Welfare Society and believers of Donyi Polo were among the attendees.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu urged all to maintain deep connection with their respective indigenous culture.

He said that while development is an integral part of life, and that it is important that the indigenous people of the state never forget their roots and cherish their rich culture and tradition.

Khandu also stressed that indigenous languages should be popularly spoken in the society so that every young child learns it naturally.

“Our language and culture gives us our identity,” he said.

Khandu further acknowledged the significance of the ‘nyibus’ (shaman) in preserving the culture and traditions of the Tani tribes and expressed gratitude to them on behalf of the people of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He appealed to all to always place the nyibus on the highest pedestal as all cultural traditions as well as festivals revolve around them.

“Without them none of our indigenous rituals will be complete,” he said.

Khandu reiterated his advice to dedicate a place of worship in their homes to foster a spiritual connection with the supreme power and gave the example of the Monpa tribe to which he belongs. He said that rich or poor, every Monpa family has a place of worship in their homes. A sense of peace and righteousness prevails, he said.

“Government is doing all it can to preserve our indigenous culture and traditions but it all depends on the indigenous communities and their determination to preserve theirs,” Khandu said.

Khandu also appealed to people not to make comparisons between different religions and faiths but treat every religion with respect.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We are what we are and we should be proud of what we are,” he added.

Khandu, meanwhile, witnessed elaborate rituals performed by the Nyibu to invoke blessings from Donyi Polo for the well-being, good health and long life of all.

Also Read | Arunachal CM unveils labour welfare scheme on National Labour Day

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









