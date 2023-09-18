Arunachal CM unveils labour welfare scheme on National Labour Day

Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday commemorated National Labour Day by introducing the ‘Mukhya Mantri Shramik Kalyan Yojana (MMSKY),’ a programme aimed at improving the welfare of the state’s workforce.

The chief minister announced the programme during celebrations organised by the state chapter of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) at the Nyokum Lapang ground.

The MMSKY program introduces a series of improved benefits for workers registered with the Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APBOCWWB). Key highlights of the scheme include:

An increase in maternity benefits for workers’ families from Rs 1,000 to Rs 6,000. Enhancement of compensation for natural deaths from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakhs. Elevating accidental death compensation from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 4 lakhs. Amplification of funeral assistance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000. An increase in medical assistance (for the first 3 days) from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, with Rs 100 per day for subsequent days, and a cap raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. Introduction of property damage compensation due to natural calamities at Rs 10,000.

Additionally, the MMSKY scheme offers cash incentives of Rs 15,000 for gold, Rs 10,000 for silver, and Rs 8,000 for bronze medals in state-level tournaments or competitions to promote sports among the children of workers. Those excelling at the national level can receive Rs 30,000 for gold medal, Rs 20,000 for silver, and Rs 15,000 for bronze.

Addressing the demand for increased salaries for contingency and casual workers in government departments, CM Khandu noted that his government has consistently raised salaries since mid-2016. The salary for unskilled workers has risen from Rs 4,500 to Rs 11,000, and for skilled workers, it has increased from Rs 5,100 to Rs 12,000, except for the two years affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. He emphasised his administration’s commitment to improving the incomes of the working class, as long as the state’s revenue generation allows for it.

Khandu also announced an additional Rs 1,000 increment to the existing salaries of both unskilled and skilled workers, much to the delight of the labor force.

Regarding the demand for the regularisation of contingency and casual workers with 15 years of service, Khandu revealed that the state government has approved filling 50% of MTS (Group C) positions from these categories. While there is no pension scheme for casual workers, the state government will contribute to schemes such as the PM Suraksha Beema Yojana and PM Jeevan Jyoti Beema Yojana. The government will also cover the Rs 200 per head per month premium for workers opting for the Atal Pension Yojana.

In response to the need for job regularisation of anganwadi workers, the chief minister announced that 50% of Gram Sevika Junior posts will be reserved for anganwadi workers who have completed 10 years of service and hold a Class 10 qualification along with 3 months of job training. Additionally, 25% of supervisor posts will also be allocated to them.

Recognising the need for more vending zones and parking facilities in the state capital, Khandu declared the establishment of three new vending zones in Papu-Nallah near the forest park, C Sector tri-junction in Naharlagun, and D-Sector near Hotel Rajhans in Naharlagun. He encouraged local representatives to explore additional spaces for parking zones.

In addition to these measures, Khandu announced an increment of Rs 1,000 to the salaries of Aganwadi workers and helpers and a top-up component of Rs 1,000 to ASHA workers’ emoluments by the state government.

The event saw the presence of State Labour Board Chairman and MLA Nyato Dukam, local MLA Techi Kaso, Itanagar Mayor Tame Phassang, BMS National Vice-President Krishna Pratap Singh, state BMS leaders, and members of the state government workforce.

