The stage is set for the 2023 India Vision Mandala Festival, with EastMojo as the event’s media partner, to enthrall audiences on November 4 and 5 at Mandala Top, Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh.

Apart from showcasing some of the best musical performances the festival has to offer, here are five reasons why you should attend India Vision Mandala Festival 2023.

A Forest unlike any other:

Nestled at an altitude of 10,500 ft in the Mandala Pass of Dirang, Mandala Top is surrounded by a mystical forest adorned with ancient pine trees and blankets of rhododendrons and wildflowers. Here, you will discover profound serenity and a harmonious connection with nature.

Cultural treasures:

Mandala Top in Dirang is a popular destination for tourists, primarily due to its unique feature of 108 Buddhist stupas arranged in a circular formation atop the mountain. It’s the first of its kind in India, with the mantra ‘Om Mani Padme Hum’ etched into each of the 108 pillars, a testament to the rich cultural and religious heritage.

Forest companions:

Keep an eye out for the gentle yaks, horses, and grazing flocks of sheep that roam the enchanted forest, adding an extra touch of wilderness to your escape. Nearby, a peaceful grazing ground offers you the chance to witness these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat.

Embrace nomadic traditions:

Get a glimpse of the fascinating nomadic life of the Brokpas in the surrounding area. During your time at the festival, you can engage with the Brokpa community and learn about their traditional practices. This unique opportunity offers a deeper understanding of the intricate bond between the Brokpas and their yak companions, whether it’s observing their unique clothing, sampling their traditional cuisine, or listening to their captivating stories around a campfire.

Rich delicacies:

Surprise your taste buds with the local food of the Monpa tribe. You will be treated to local mushrooms, fresh yak cheese, and some of the tastiest Thukpa and momos made with locally grown fresh produce.

Convenient getaway:

Accessible yet secluded, the festival venue is a short drive from the nearest town, offering the perfect escape from urban life.

