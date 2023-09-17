The stage is set for the 2023 India Vision Mandala Festival, with EastMojo as the event’s media partner, to enthrall audiences on November 4 and 5 at Mandala Top, Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh.
Apart from showcasing some of the best musical performances the festival has to offer, here are five reasons why you should attend India Vision Mandala Festival 2023.
A Forest unlike any other:
Nestled at an altitude of 10,500 ft in the Mandala Pass of Dirang, Mandala Top is surrounded by a mystical forest adorned with ancient pine trees and blankets of rhododendrons and wildflowers. Here, you will discover profound serenity and a harmonious connection with nature.
Cultural treasures:
Mandala Top in Dirang is a popular destination for tourists, primarily due to its unique feature of 108 Buddhist stupas arranged in a circular formation atop the mountain. It’s the first of its kind in India, with the mantra ‘Om Mani Padme Hum’ etched into each of the 108 pillars, a testament to the rich cultural and religious heritage.
Forest companions:
Keep an eye out for the gentle yaks, horses, and grazing flocks of sheep that roam the enchanted forest, adding an extra touch of wilderness to your escape. Nearby, a peaceful grazing ground offers you the chance to witness these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat.
Embrace nomadic traditions:
Get a glimpse of the fascinating nomadic life of the Brokpas in the surrounding area. During your time at the festival, you can engage with the Brokpa community and learn about their traditional practices. This unique opportunity offers a deeper understanding of the intricate bond between the Brokpas and their yak companions, whether it’s observing their unique clothing, sampling their traditional cuisine, or listening to their captivating stories around a campfire.
Rich delicacies:
Surprise your taste buds with the local food of the Monpa tribe. You will be treated to local mushrooms, fresh yak cheese, and some of the tastiest Thukpa and momos made with locally grown fresh produce.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Convenient getaway:
Accessible yet secluded, the festival venue is a short drive from the nearest town, offering the perfect escape from urban life.
ALSO READ | Arunachal gears up for 10th edition of Ziro Festival
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: How a science centre became home to Kuki, Meitei orphans from Churachandpur
- Joint forces recover weapons cache in Churachandpur
- Data reveals shocking male suicide rates in Mizoram
- Escape to a forest festival: 5 reasons to attend India Vision Mandala Festival
- Looking for your ‘calling’? What people get wrong when chasing meaningful work
- Can agroforestry chocolate help save the world’s most endangered rainforest?