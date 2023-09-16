Itanagar: The health authorities in Arunachal Pradesh raised an alarm about an outbreak of rabies in the state capital after it claimed a student’s life.

Nyaro Rusing, an 18-year-old student of Don Bosco College at Jullang, died on Thursday after he was detected with rabies, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa informed.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“Rabies is a fatal disease and people should take extra care after a dog bite by taking anti-rabies vaccine,” the SSO said.

The student was admitted to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) on Thursday with typical signs and symptoms of rabies. However, his family members insisted on taking him back home to perform local pujas. The boy died in the evening at his residence, Dr Jampa added.

Capital Region District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Mandip Perme in a letter to Dr. Jampa on Thursday informed about the patient brought to TRIHMS with rabies symptoms.

According to the hospital records, the patient had never come into contact with any animals until July last, when he was bitten on the right-hand palm by a two-month-old puppy.

From the patient attendant, it was revealed that neither was the boy given any anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) nor was the puppy vaccinated. The puppy died a few days after the bite, the letter had informed.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meanwhile, Capital deputy commissioner Talo Potom in an advisory on Friday directed all pet owners of the state capital to administer required vaccines to their pets.

The DC also directed all the extra assistant commissioners, circle officers and veterinary officers to ensure that preventive measures are taken, including administration of requisite vaccination to the stray dogs.

Also Read: Mizoram witnesses a notable surge in drug-related deaths in 2023

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









